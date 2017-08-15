Kimmich has 'big role' in future of German football - Sammer
Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer has said that the club's midfielder Joshua Kimmich has a 'big role' to play in the future of German football.
Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer has said that the club's midfielder Joshua Kimmich has a 'big role' to play in the future of German football.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more