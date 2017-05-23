Klinsmann's goalkeeping howler at U-20 World Cup
United States goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, son of German legend Jurgen, gave away an embarrassing goal in his side's 3-3 draw against Ecuador at the U-20 World Cup.
United States goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, son of German legend Jurgen, gave away an embarrassing goal in his side's 3-3 draw against Ecuador at the U-20 World Cup.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
130/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
23/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
1/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£746 Prizes | Starts