Klopp has options for Mane replacement
Jurgen Klopp believes he has more than enough options to replace Sadio Mane this weekend against Burnley. Mane was sent off last week in Liverpool's 5-0 loss to Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp believes he has more than enough options to replace Sadio Mane this weekend against Burnley. Mane was sent off last week in Liverpool's 5-0 loss to Manchester City.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more