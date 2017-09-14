Klopp plays down spat with Sevilla boss Berizzo
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down his spat with Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo in the side's UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down his spat with Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo in the side's UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more