Klopp reveals Wagner's advice - make Palace score an own goal!
When asked whether he had spoken to David Wagner about how to beat Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp joked that he was told to force them to score an own goal
When asked whether he had spoken to David Wagner about how to beat Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp joked that he was told to force them to score an own goal
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more