Lacazette loving Griezmann bond on and off the field
Alexandre Lacazette says the talent and skill of fellow France forward Antoine Griezmann makes him an easy teammate to bond with.
Alexandre Lacazette says the talent and skill of fellow France forward Antoine Griezmann makes him an easy teammate to bond with.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
22/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,891 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
6/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,782 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
0/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£756 Prizes | Starts