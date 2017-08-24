League benefits if Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG - Ranieri
Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri says Kylian Mbappe joining Neymar at PSG would raise Ligue 1's prestige - and backs the Brazilian to eventually win the Ballon d'Or.
