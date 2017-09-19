Leaving Arsenal a 'relief' for Liverpool's Chamberlain - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes it was 'a relief' for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Arsenal, with the £35m England man is set for his first Liverpool start in the EFL Cup against Leicester.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more