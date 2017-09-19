Leaving Arsenal a 'relief' for Liverpool's Chamberlain - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp believes it was 'a relief' for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Arsenal, with the £35m England man is set for his first Liverpool start in the EFL Cup against Leicester.
