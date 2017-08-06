'Legend' Bolt lauded by rivals
Usain Bolt’s rivals have heaped praise on the Jamaican, who raced the 100 metres for the final time in his career at the 2017 IAAF Athletics World Championships.
Usain Bolt’s rivals have heaped praise on the Jamaican, who raced the 100 metres for the final time in his career at the 2017 IAAF Athletics World Championships.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more