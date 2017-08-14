Ligue 1’s team of the week featuring Falcao and Neymar

Neymar was impressive on his goalscoring Ligue 1 debut, but he wasn’t as good as Falcao, who bagged a hat-trick against Dijon. Find out who else made the Ligue 1 team of the week.

