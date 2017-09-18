Ligue 1's team of the week featuring Njie and Motta
Former Tottenham striker Clinton Njie scored an important brace for Marseille, so he's logically part of the team of the week, alongside players from PSG, Montpellier, Monaco and Nantes.
