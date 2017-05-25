Lilian Thuram's son Marcus scores for France Under-20s
The son of World Cup 1998 winner Lilian Thuram scored for France at the Under-20s World Cup in South Korea on Thursday.
The son of World Cup 1998 winner Lilian Thuram scored for France at the Under-20s World Cup in South Korea on Thursday.
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
109/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,369 Prizes | Starts
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,046/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
29/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts