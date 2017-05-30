Lions legends' memories... Favourite player
Ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, former players Brian O'Driscoll and Martin Johnson reveal their favourite ever Lions player.
Ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, former players Brian O'Driscoll and Martin Johnson reveal their favourite ever Lions player.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
653/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,898 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
229/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,796 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
14/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£759 Prizes | Starts