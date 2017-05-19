Liverpool can attract players with or without Champions League - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will have no issues in attracting the right players to the club, even if they miss out on a Champions League place.
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will have no issues in attracting the right players to the club, even if they miss out on a Champions League place.
Premier League £1,500 Finale
80/335 Entries | £5 Entry
£1,500 Prizes | Starts
Premier League £600 Finale
6/26 Entries | £25 Entry
£600 Prizes | Starts
Premier League £500 Finale
10/55 Entries | £10 Entry
£500 Prizes | Starts