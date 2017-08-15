Liverpool strong without injured stars - Nagelsmann
Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann insists Liverpool will be just as strong in their UEFA Champions League qualifier without the likes of Coutinho, Lallana and Sturridge.
Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann insists Liverpool will be just as strong in their UEFA Champions League qualifier without the likes of Coutinho, Lallana and Sturridge.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more