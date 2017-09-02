Liverpool wanted 200 million euros for Coutinho - Barca director
Barcelona Sporting Director, Albert Soler, claims that Liverpool wanted 200 million euros if they were to sell Philippe Coutinho to the Catalans
Barcelona Sporting Director, Albert Soler, claims that Liverpool wanted 200 million euros if they were to sell Philippe Coutinho to the Catalans
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more