Loew embarrassed by German fans 'Nazi-era' chants
Germany coach Joachim Loew said that he is 'full of rage' after witnessing members of the travelling support shouting Nazi-era chants at the match against the Czech Republic
Germany coach Joachim Loew said that he is 'full of rage' after witnessing members of the travelling support shouting Nazi-era chants at the match against the Czech Republic
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more