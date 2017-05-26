Luis Enrique won us all over - Pique
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique admits head coach Luis Enqrique 'won them over' in the dressing room as he prepares to play his last game for the club
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique admits head coach Luis Enqrique 'won them over' in the dressing room as he prepares to play his last game for the club
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,387/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
1,540/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,871 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
592/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts