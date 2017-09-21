Luiten and Coetzee lead the way in Vilamoura
Dutchman Joost Luiten and George Coetzee of South Africa both fired a 64 to take a share of the lead on day one of the Portugal Masters.
Dutchman Joost Luiten and George Coetzee of South Africa both fired a 64 to take a share of the lead on day one of the Portugal Masters.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more