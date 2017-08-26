Lukaku missed penalty reaction pleases Mourinho
After Romelu Lukaku had his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, Jose Mourinho admits his Manchester United side could have suffered against Leicester City.
After Romelu Lukaku had his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, Jose Mourinho admits his Manchester United side could have suffered against Leicester City.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more