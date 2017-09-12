Lukaku and Rashford goals a nice bonus - Mourinho
Jose Mourinho insists he doesn't mind if Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford don't score, as long as they play well.
Jose Mourinho insists he doesn't mind if Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford don't score, as long as they play well.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more