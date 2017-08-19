Lyon and Bordeaux share the spoils after thrilling 3-3 draw
Nabil Fekir's half-way line wonder-goal wasn't enough to secure three points for Lyon as they were held in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bordeaux.
