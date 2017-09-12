Madden 18 star JR Lemon tips Raiders and Lynch to shine
Actor and Madden 18 star, JR Lemon, has tipped Oakland and their running back, Marshawn Lynch to shine in the upcoming NFL season
Actor and Madden 18 star, JR Lemon, has tipped Oakland and their running back, Marshawn Lynch to shine in the upcoming NFL season
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more