Maignan madness leads to Lille keeper crisis

There were some crazy scenes in Strasbourg as Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off in the 63rd minute after a petty incident with Benjamin Corgnet. Having made all their changes in the first half, Marcelo Bielsa and Lille could not send on substitute 'keeper and so it was Nicolas De Préville who took over in goal. He denied Saadi but was beaten by Martin. De Préville had enough and decided to hand the gloves to Ibrahim Amadou. The LOSC captain eventually conceded two late goals.