Malcom curls home beautiful match winner
Malcom curled home a beautiful match-winner from the edge of the box, as Bordeaux maintained their unbeaten start to the new Ligue 1 season with a 1-0 win over Toulouse.
Malcom curled home a beautiful match-winner from the edge of the box, as Bordeaux maintained their unbeaten start to the new Ligue 1 season with a 1-0 win over Toulouse.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more