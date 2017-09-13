Man City must earn respect in Europe - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola admitted he will play his strongest side when his team face Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League because his team need to earn respect in the competition.
Pep Guardiola admitted he will play his strongest side when his team face Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League because his team need to earn respect in the competition.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more