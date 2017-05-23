Man United and Ajax both not favourites for final - Muhren
Ajax legend Arnold Muhren believes there are no favourites when Manchester United play Ajax in the Europa League final.
Ajax legend Arnold Muhren believes there are no favourites when Manchester United play Ajax in the Europa League final.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
130/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
23/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
1/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£746 Prizes | Starts