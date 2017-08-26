Man United blunted 'most dangerous' Vardy better than Arsenal - Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised his side's control of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy in Saturday's 2-0 win, while also having a sly dig at Arsenal.
