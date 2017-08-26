Manchester City grateful to debutant Mendy - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he was forced to play debutant Benjamin Mendy in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth, with the Frenchman only just having returned from injury.
