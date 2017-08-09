Matic brings Man United stability on the pitch - Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Nemanja Matic and feels the midfielder gives his side stability despite their 2-1 UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid.
