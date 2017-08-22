Mayweather deserves respect - Klitschko
Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko believes Floyd Mayweather 'is a boxer who deserves his place in history' ahead of the American's showdown with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.
Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko believes Floyd Mayweather 'is a boxer who deserves his place in history' ahead of the American's showdown with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more