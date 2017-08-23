Mayweather like Picasso - Nelson
Former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson compared Floyd Mayweather to Picasso ahead of the American's fight against Conor McGregor this weekend in Las Vegas
Former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson compared Floyd Mayweather to Picasso ahead of the American's fight against Conor McGregor this weekend in Las Vegas
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more