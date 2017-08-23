McGregor approach 'changing the game' - Hardy
Former UFC fight Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor is 'changing the game' of mixed martial arts ahead of his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas this weekend
Former UFC fight Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor is 'changing the game' of mixed martial arts ahead of his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas this weekend
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more