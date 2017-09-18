McIlroy set to play at British Masters
Rory McIlroy has added the British Masters to his 2017 schedule, as he returns to the European Tour event for the first time since 2008.
Rory McIlroy has added the British Masters to his 2017 schedule, as he returns to the European Tour event for the first time since 2008.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more