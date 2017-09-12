Mercedes' hard work paying off - Hamilton
After a 'long, long year' for Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver says the team's hard work is finally starting to pay off in the battle for the Formula 1 championship.
After a 'long, long year' for Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver says the team's hard work is finally starting to pay off in the battle for the Formula 1 championship.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more