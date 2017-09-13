Messi beat Buffon because Juve gave him space - Allegri

Lionel Messi netted twice, the first time he's scored against Gianluigi Buffon, with Allegri suggesting the 30-year-old only found the net as he was given too much space.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more