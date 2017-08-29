Messi and Dybala not guaranteed to start - Sampaoli
Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli stressed he won't necessarily start both Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala in their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.
Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli stressed he won't necessarily start both Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala in their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more