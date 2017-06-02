Missing out on Champions League 'won't affect Arsenal signings'
Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes Arsenal's failure to get Champions League football will not have an impact on who they want to sign in the summer.
Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes Arsenal's failure to get Champions League football will not have an impact on who they want to sign in the summer.
MLS $200 Saturday
36/228 Entries | £1 Entry
£151 Prizes | Starts
MLS $150 Saturday
3/34 Entries | £4 Entry
£113 Prizes | Starts
MLS $250 Saturday [Freeroll]
710/5,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£188 Prizes | Starts