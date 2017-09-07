New Monaco players will 'take time' to gel - Jardim
Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim admits his squad will need time to gel following the loss of a plethora of stars in the recent transfer window.
Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim admits his squad will need time to gel following the loss of a plethora of stars in the recent transfer window.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more