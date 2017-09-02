Money Talks... reaction after record transfer window
It's been a transfer window of record deals, from Neymar to Dembele to Mbappe. Here's what the Premier League's managers, past and present, made of it all.
It's been a transfer window of record deals, from Neymar to Dembele to Mbappe. Here's what the Premier League's managers, past and present, made of it all.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more