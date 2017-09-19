Mourinho rotating squad but taking Carabao Cup seriously
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he is taking the Carabao Cup seriously, ahead of their tie with Burton Albion on Wednesday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists he is taking the Carabao Cup seriously, ahead of their tie with Burton Albion on Wednesday.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more