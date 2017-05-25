Mourinho 'so sorry' for injured Ibrahimovic
Jose Mourinho believes it was 'unfair' on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss the Europa League final in his home country.
Jose Mourinho's side will play Champions League football next season
