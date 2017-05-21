Mourinho walks out of near-empty press conference
Jose Mourinho was greeted by an empty press room following Manchester United's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.
Jose Mourinho was greeted by an empty press room following Manchester United's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.
NBA $500 Guaranteed [Single Entry]
12/29 Entries | £15 Entry
£373 Prizes | Starts
NBA $2K Guaranteed [$200 to 1st]
1,614/2,272 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,493 Prizes | Starts
NBA $3.5K Guaranteed [$350 to 1st]
413/800 Entries | £4 Entry
£2,612 Prizes | Starts