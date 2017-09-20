How much do you know about Real Madrid's 73 game scoring streak?
Real Madrid's run of scoring in 73 games in a row is over. Test yourself on it.
Real Madrid's run of scoring in 73 games in a row is over. Test yourself on it.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more