I never wanted to join Barcelona - Isco

Real Madrid star Isco has denied that he ever wanted to play for Barcelona, after signing a new five-year contract with the La Liga champions.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more