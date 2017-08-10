Neymar is a game changer for the league and PSG - Alex
he former Brazilian defender who played two years at PSG (2012-2014) and Chelsea (2004-2012) thinks PSG can win the Champions League with a world class player like Neymar.
he former Brazilian defender who played two years at PSG (2012-2014) and Chelsea (2004-2012) thinks PSG can win the Champions League with a world class player like Neymar.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more