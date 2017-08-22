No regrets over retirement for Klitschko
Wladimir Klitschko retired following his stoppage defeat by Anthony Joshua in London, and the Ukrainian insists that despite losing his final fight he feels he ended his career on a high note.
Wladimir Klitschko retired following his stoppage defeat by Anthony Joshua in London, and the Ukrainian insists that despite losing his final fight he feels he ended his career on a high note.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more