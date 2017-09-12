No winter break is tough, but United are one of the best teams in the world - de Gea
Manchester United's David de Gea says that even though it is tough for English teams without a winter break, they are at the same level as the Spanish teams
Manchester United's David de Gea says that even though it is tough for English teams without a winter break, they are at the same level as the Spanish teams
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more