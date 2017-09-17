It's not all about Gareth Bale - Zidane
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says there is more to the squad than Gareth Bale's comeback from injury.
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says there is more to the squad than Gareth Bale's comeback from injury.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more