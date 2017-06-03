Pakistan showdown just another game for India - Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli is adamant that his side won't let the emotions of their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan hinder a professional performance.
India captain Virat Kohli is adamant that his side won't let the emotions of their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan hinder a professional performance.
MLS $200 Saturday
125/228 Entries | £1 Entry
£151 Prizes | Starts
MLS $150 Saturday
17/34 Entries | £4 Entry
£113 Prizes | Starts
MLS $250 Saturday [Freeroll]
4,301/5,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£188 Prizes | Starts